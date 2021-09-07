Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 77,729 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,729 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of Exelixis worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,616,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after acquiring an additional 208,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,563,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer.

