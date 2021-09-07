Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.