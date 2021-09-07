Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 43.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 37.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

