Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.11% of TechnipFMC worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $77,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

