Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,291 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in American Express by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

