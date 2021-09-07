Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,465 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

