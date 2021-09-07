Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 14,793 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,604,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

