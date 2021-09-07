Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,921 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.36% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

