Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 19,649 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,332 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after acquiring an additional 346,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

