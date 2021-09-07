Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 252 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,910,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $874.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $826.17 and its 200 day moving average is $752.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $15,790,670. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

