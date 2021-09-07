Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 25,658 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

