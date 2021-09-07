Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 25,690 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.11% of TechnipFMC worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $77,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $111,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.