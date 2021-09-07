Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 541 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

