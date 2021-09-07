Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 699 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $322,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,223 shares of company stock worth $31,053,372 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

