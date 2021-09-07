Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,223 shares of company stock valued at $31,053,372 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

