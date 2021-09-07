Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

