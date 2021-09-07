Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. 5,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

