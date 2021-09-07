Handshake Market Capitalization Reaches $125.32 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Handshake has a total market cap of $125.32 million and approximately $729,422.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,148.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.82 or 0.07429352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.37 or 0.01434557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.27 or 0.00384458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00584518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00574007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00334820 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 419,783,793 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

