Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

