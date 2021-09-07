Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Up 0.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.24 and last traded at $92.50. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

