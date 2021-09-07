Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.08

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.08 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 60.39 ($0.79). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 60.30 ($0.79), with a volume of 21,780 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £82.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.72.

In related news, insider Graham Sheward purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

