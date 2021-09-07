Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $443.04 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 10.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of Atlassian worth $443,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.81. 25,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

