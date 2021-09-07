Harvest Finance Price Tops $212.72 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $212.72 or 0.00454407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $131.89 million and $42.28 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

