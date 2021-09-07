HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $461,331.46 and approximately $72,562.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.