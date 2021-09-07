Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Hits $88.34 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00012986 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $88.34 million and $1.64 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,754.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.80 or 0.07423499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.16 or 0.01448333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.00393783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00128130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.88 or 0.00581507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00575276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00354882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,549,915 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

