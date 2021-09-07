Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.47

Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.47 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 167.20 ($2.18). Hays shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.18), with a volume of 2,802,514 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 10.15 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

