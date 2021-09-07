Head-To-Head Analysis: Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Carrefour alerts:

This table compares Carrefour and Vinci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.18 $732.21 million $0.29 12.59 Vinci $49.38 billion 1.31 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrefour.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carrefour and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 1 4 0 2.50 Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80

Vinci has a consensus price target of $26.62, indicating a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci is more favorable than Carrefour.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrefour pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Carrefour has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Vinci beats Carrefour on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.