Head to Head Analysis: Infosys (NYSE:INFY) vs. AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Infosys and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $20.16, indicating a potential downside of 16.10%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.40% 27.75% 19.43% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Infosys has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infosys and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $13.56 billion 7.52 $2.61 billion $0.61 39.39 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Summary

Infosys beats AppYea on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

