Head to Head Comparison: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) vs. FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, suggesting that its share price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FOMO and OFS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

OFS Capital has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than FOMO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and OFS Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 76.44 -$1.64 million N/A N/A OFS Capital $45.47 million 3.09 $3.69 million $0.92 11.38

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% OFS Capital 125.91% 7.08% 2.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OFS Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. As of June 30, 2012, its investment portfolio included investments held by its wholly owned subsidiary, OFS Capital WM, LLC (OFS Capital WM) and Tamarix Capital Partners, L.P. It focuses to continue to pursue an investment strategy focused on investments in middle-market companies in the United States. OFS Capital Management, LLC will serve as its external manager. OFS Capital Services, LLC will serve as its administrator. On December 4, 2013, the Company acquired Tamarix Capital Partners, L.P., as a result it became the wholly owned drop-down subsidiary of the Company

