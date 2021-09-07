Head to Head Review: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) vs. Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

34.8% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daseke and Boomer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.45 billion 0.41 $4.10 million $0.52 18.56 Boomer $11.47 million 1.03 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Daseke and Boomer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

Daseke beats Boomer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment. The Boomer Botanic division engages in the research, development, acquisition, licensing and sales of specialized natural products which have FDA compliant ingredients and are impactful on the endocannabinoid system. The Personal Protection Equipment division comprises of selling face masks and other personal protection equipment like coverings gloves, and gowns and hand sanitizers. It sells health and wellness products and services geared toward alleviating pain, anxiety and improving general wellness through its proprietary lines of CB5 products. Boomer Naturals PPE established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses quality and reliable PPE. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online, Boomer Naturals retail store as well as CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. The company was founde

