Head-To-Head Review: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) vs. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Karuna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.53%. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $157.90, indicating a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Karuna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics -481.07% -66.84% -51.81% Karuna Therapeutics N/A -23.41% -22.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Karuna Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 130.17 -$70.82 million ($2.79) -10.21 Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.55 million ($2.59) -47.14

Karuna Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

