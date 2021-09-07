Head to Head Review: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) versus Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Therapeutics and Aerovate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $1.48 billion 6.38 $514.80 million $11.54 18.27 Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and Aerovate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics 29.60% 13.69% 10.18% Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Therapeutics and Aerovate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

United Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $224.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

