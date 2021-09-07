Head-To-Head Survey: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vipshop and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 3 6 0 2.50 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vipshop currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.15%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 5.40% 21.13% 11.19% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.70 $905.28 million $1.19 13.42 Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Vipshop beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

