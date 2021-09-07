Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

HCAT opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,634.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,429. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 280,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

