Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,461. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.