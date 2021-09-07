HempCoin (THC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,259.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $1,259.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,232.13 or 1.00032118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007315 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,300,880 coins and its circulating supply is 263,165,730 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

