Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

