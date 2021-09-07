Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

