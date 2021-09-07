Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,660.00

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 2,630 ($34.36), with a volume of 59791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.10).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,343.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,238.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($31.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,648 ($12,605.17).

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

