Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $265.90. 5,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,297. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.25. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

