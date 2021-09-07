Heritage Trust Co Purchases 440 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $465.09. 1,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,996. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $468.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average is $367.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

