Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

