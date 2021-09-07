Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,909.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,033. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,721.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,433.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

