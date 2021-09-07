Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $910,888,998 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

