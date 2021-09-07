Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a market cap of $414.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,196,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,357,633 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

