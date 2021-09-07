Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 33,616 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $121,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

