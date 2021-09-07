Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 64,293 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 225,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

