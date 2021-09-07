Hermez Network Trading 20.7% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00010978 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $26.23 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.