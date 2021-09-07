HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.32.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in HEXO by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

