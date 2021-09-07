Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Down 1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.70 ($1.41). Approximately 10,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.42).

The company has a market cap of £712.77 million and a PE ratio of -33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.21.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

